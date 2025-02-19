It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why a show like Reacher works so well. Based on Lee Child's popular and expansive book series, the Prime Video original features a magnetic leading man in the form of Alan Ritchson, kickass action scenes, and a new compelling mystery each season. Season 1, which adapted the first novel in Child's series, The Killing Floor, rebooted the franchise after two mostly forgettable Tom Cruise films, embracing a more faithful adaptation of the novels. It didn't need big bombastic action set pieces or a movie star-laden cast when it had Ritchson's undeniable charm and ruggedness, with writing that perfectly captured the feeling of reading a Jack Reacher novel at the airport.

The series was unsurprisingly a massive hit for Amazon, and while some may have found Season 2 to be a step-down, I beg to differ, as the series ramped up the scope but still found Ritchson leading a new and just-as likable ensemble of characters. Reacher Season 3 scales back in scope, however, taking a more back-to-basics approach while adapting the seventh novel in the series, Persuader. That doesn't mean that this new installment is limited on the action — far from it — but it does curb its gun fights and brawls to just a handful of locations, as our favorite buff drifter goes deep undercover.

What Is 'Reacher' Season 3 About?

In Season 3, Reacher finds himself in Portland, Maine, as the DEA recruits him to go undercover and investigate a criminal enterprise run by Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), a wealthy businessman. Bostonian DEA agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), gives him the lowdown; he needs to rescue a young female informant, whom she believes is being held hostage at Beck's expansive estate.

Reacher is able to get into Beck's criminal organization, where he slowly begins to realize that a personal tragedy from his past connects to the syndicate. While staying in Beck's mansion, he begins to bond with Beck's 20-year-old introverted son, Richard (Johnny Berchtold), as well as develop a rivalry with Beck's 7'2" bodyguard Paulie (Olivier Richters), whose hulking figure makes even Reacher look small. As the bodies begin to pile up, Reacher learns that the criminal business is doing more than just running illegal drugs, and he'll need to rescue Duffy's informant before something unspeakable happens to her.

‘Reacher’ Season 3 Doesn't Have the Same Big Heart as Its Predecessors