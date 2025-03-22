Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Reacher Season 3.

It's no surprise that Reacher Season 3 has been a huge hit for Prime Video, drawing 54.6 million viewers in its first 19 days of release. Many fans of the Reacher franchise view Season 3 as the best season yet. It’s terrific for many reasons, such as Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) going undercover to infiltrate a criminal organization, the villainous Paul "Paulie" Van Hoven (Olivier Richters) physically outmatching Reacher, and most of all, the portrayal of the bond Reacher forms with young Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold), the son of the smuggler Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), figurehead of Bizarre Bazaar. While Reacher becomes Richard's bodyguard as his cover to infiltrate Zachary Beck’s organization, he demonstrates a genuine affinity for Richard, which exemplifies one of the most rewarding aspects of Season 3. It's time to explore the deeper relationship between Jack Reacher and Richard Beck.

Reacher Shows Genuine Care for Richard Beyond His Cover

Image via Prime Video

Throughout Season 3, Reacher appears to show genuine care and interest in Richard beyond his undercover assignment to infiltrate Bizarre Bazaar, such as in Season 3, Episode 3, "Number 2 With a Bullet," when Reacher defends Richard from some small-town bullies. It's in Reacher’s nature to stand up to bullies and protect those weaker than him, as his mother instilled that lesson in Reacher during his youth. Richard's father is part of an illegal smuggling operation, but Richard is still innocent, and he's been victimized by the likes of Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee) and Paulie. Reacher is smart enough to recognize that Richard is not a willing party to any of Quinn's illegal schemes, so he makes strides to protect Richard.

Reacher takes additional interest in Richard, offering the young man some fighting tips later in Season 3, Episode 4, "Dominique." The brutally honest Reacher notes that Richard needs to use strategy in a fight over strength. When Richard asks if using dirty tactics is unfair, Reacher responds in one of the purest Reacher lines ever, "No one looking to hit a guy like you cares about a fair fight, no offense." Reacher's lesson is that the weaker guy must make their first shot in a fight the best shot. When Richard pointedly asks what if he’s not the weaker guy in the fight, Reacher cheekily responds, "You will absolutely be the weaker guy in the fight." Richard smiles and replies, "Asshole," to Reacher, clearly taking the good-natured insult as intended. The scene showcases the building of a greater rapport between Reacher and Richard. The bond Reacher builds with Richard adds another layer to both characters and raises the stakes for Richard's fate in Season 3.

Earlier in the season, after Reacher stages the kidnapping attempt to infiltrate Beck's organization, he notices Richard's interest in art and painting. Through this scene, Richard appears to recognize that poor Richard is a prisoner in his own home. Later in Episode 6, "Smoke on the Water," Richard sees Reacher meeting Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), and Reacher admits the truth about his undercover assignment. Reacher convinces Richard that he plans to permanently end Quinn and free Richard and his father from the unhinged gun smuggler. Additionally, Reacher points out that he is the only way Richard and Zachary Beck will come out of this alive. Although Richard discovers the truth about Reacher's motivation for working for his father, he maintains his cover after they return to the Beck estate.

Reacher Helps Rehabilitate Richard and Zachary Beck's Relationship

Image via Prime Video

Interestingly, Reacher helps rehabilitate the image of Zachary Beck in Richard's eyes. In "Dominique," Reacher defends Richard's father, Zachary Beck, when Richard no longer holds his father in high regard. When teaching Richard how to fight, Reacher correctly explains that Zachary was likely protecting Richard when the young man was kidnapped by Quinn and did not go to the police, instead ceding to Quinn's ransom demands. If Zachary had gone to the police originally, his smuggling activity would have left Richard destitute, alone, and in the foster care system. While Reacher and Richard both had very different fathers, they bond over their experiences with their fathers, and Reacher teaches a lesson to Richard about recognizing the love his father still has for him.

'Reacher' Season 3 Explores Mentorship