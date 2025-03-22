Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Reacher Season 3, Episode 7.

The recent Season 3, Episode 7 of Reacher, "L.A. Story," shows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) and DEA Agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) making a jaunt to Los Angeles to investigate the drug kingpin, Darien Prado (Greg Bryk). With Reacher's cover blown in the previous episode, "Smoke on the Water," Reacher and Duffy have run out of leads. Prado is their last connection back to Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) and Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee) as they seek to discover the whereabouts of Duffy's missing informant, Teresa Daniel (Storm Steenson).

However, since Prado is based in Los Angeles, Reacher and Duffy must travel out of Portland, Maine, where most of the main story and action occur. The road trip for Reacher and Duffy embraces one of the show's worst recurring storytelling habits.

Reacher and Duffy Travel to L.A. To Extort Prado

In "L.A. Story," Reacher and Duffy jet to LA to put the proverbial squeeze on Prado. After reviewing surveillance footage, they see Prado using a handicap placard on his car, enabling Reacher and Duffy to extort Prado on a trumped-up three-strikes rule. They used a legally dubious charge to blackmail him into setting up a meeting between Zachary Beck and Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) back in Portland, Maine. The LA trip came off as strangely pointless since it didn't yield any new insight regarding discovering the whereabouts of Teresa. Agent Duffy's main goal is rescuing Teresa, as she stakes her entire career on saving her informant, who is later revealed as Quinn's prisoner. The only thing Reacher and Duffy coerce from Prado is a mere phone call to Beck to set up a meeting with Neagley back in Maine.

The latest episode depicts Reacher and Duffy flying to the other side of the country to blackmail a drug dealer to call Beck under pretenses and to set up a meeting. That comes off like an overly convoluted waste of effort if the end goal was merely for Prado to make a phone call just so Reacher and Duffy could arrange a meeting between Beck and Neagley. Reacher and Duffy do not interrogate Prado about his dealings with Beck. Prado does not reveal any new information about Quinn, Beck, or Teresa. It feels like Reacher and Duffy could've devised an easier, more sensible plan to organize a meeting between Beck and Neagley.

Yes, "Smoke on the Water" reveals how Quinn keeps Zachary and Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold) as tortured prisoners in their own homes, with both victimized by the unhinged Quinn. After Reacher's cover is blown, Quinn keeps the Becks under even closer watch, forcing them to play a dangerous game of Russian Roulette for his amusement. He later makes Zachary slice off his own ear as punishment. This means Reacher and Duffy logistically had few methods left to covertly speak with Beck, and the Los Angeles road trip might have been their only option. The problem is that the storyline fails to stress the importance and necessity of traveling to LA, so they can figure out a way to persuade Beck to betray Quinn. The LA trip instead comes off as an artificial way to take a break from the intensity of the main storyline.

Reacher's Trip to LA Doesn't Feel Natural