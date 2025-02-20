Well, well, this is quite something. After Alan Ritchson's comments that the second season of Reacher didn't meet his lofty standards, he insisted that they must do better for the third season. And going by the show's Rotten Tomatoes rating, that's exactly what they've done, as the series has debuted to a 100% positive rating from critics following its release today. For a lot of fans, the second season was good — although it didn't hit the heights of the debut season on Prime Video — but Ritchson wasn’t entirely satisfied, as he told The Movie Podcast:

“Season Two, I wasn't really thrilled with a lot of the action at all. I was really upset with where some of those fights were executed. We didn't do a good job on the day. We're using the right tools. It wasn't cut very well.”

However, it seems like they've righted those wrongs for the third season, which adapts the Lee Child novel Persuader and sees Reacher hilariously going undercover while still being the size of a bipedal moose. The season also brings in new characters, including Paulie, a towering 7-foot-2 enforcer (Olivier Richters) working for Anthony Michael Hall’s Zachary Beck, a secretive businessman with plenty to conceal. Meanwhile, Maria Sten reprises her role as Frances Neagley, showcasing her sharp expertise as Reacher’s trusted ally before venturing into new spin-off territory.

Why Should You Watch 'Reacher' Season 3?

Collider's Nate Richard praised the show for ultimately "sticking the landing," but added that it perhaps lacked the "heart" of the first two seasons. In his review, he wrote:

"Even though this new season of Reacher feels more like a traditional action-crime show, it's still one of the better ones of its ilk. While the central mystery might lack some of the muscle, it's still incredibly entertaining and immensely watchable. The season's standout episode in particular revolves around Reacher flashing back to his time as an Army police major as he works on a case with a talented young rookie named Dominique Kohl (Mariah Robinson). Not only does this episode take the series to even darker places than what we've seen before, but it also makes for one of the most emotional hours of Reacher to date."

Reacher Season 3 premieres with its first three episodes right now on Prime Video, with new episodes streaming weekly, every Friday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher's future.