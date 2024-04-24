The Big Picture Reacher Season 3 is in production and new set images showcase the massive presence of Alan Ritchson back in action as Jack Reacher.

The upcoming season delves into a DEA operation, with Reacher facing an old rival linked to a dark chapter from his past.

Reacher Season 3 does not yet have a release date.

Now that Reacher Season 3 is rolling cameras again, having originally started production back in December, it's a perfect excuse to round up the family for some quality screen time — while casually pointing out that Alan Ritchson, the human colossus who plays Jack Reacher, shouldn't be possible. Recent set photos capturing Ritchson's return are turning heads, just in case you forgot the sheer mass of the man as if he's just stepped out of the pages of Lee Child’s novels. How is it even legal for a human to be as massive as Reacher is supposed to be? In the books, he's 6'5” and 235 pounds of pure, quick-reflex muscle — basically, a walking, talking tank. But in the shape of Ritchson, he's just the loveliest tank.

Season 3, diving into Lee Child's Persuader, finds Reacher getting mixed up in a messy DEA operation while trying to stop a kidnapping. This operation isn't just any sting; it's a full-on mission to take down the slimy drug lord Zachary Beck, played by Anthony Michael Hall, from his over-the-top secure lakeside mansion. The main crux of the third season is expected to revolve around the mystery of Reacher's personal beef with Francis Xavier Quinn, a blast from his past, now working for Beck. This old rival is linked to a dark chapter in Reacher's life, involving the death of a close friend. So while Reacher pretends to play nice with the DEA, he’s really out to settle this old score. This season's setting up to be a more solitary journey for Reacher, with fewer allies than before, though he’s not totally alone since Master Sergeant Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten is back.

How Successful Has 'Reacher' Been For Prime Video and Amazon?

Reacher has been a colossal smash — fitting, given that a small moon could orbit Ritchson's arms — for Amazon and Prime Video. In its debut week, the series outperformed its rivals, securing the second spot in Nielsen's streaming top 10 and clinching the top position among original series tracked by the platform. Within just three days of releasing its second season on Prime Video, it amassed an astounding 1.7 billion minutes of viewership. Not bad for Dad TV.

There’s no release date yet for this mountain-of-a-man’s next chapter, but if you’re itching for some Reacher action, the first two seasons are already waiting for you on Prime Video.

Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Serinda Swan Alan Ritchson , Maria Sten , Malcolm Goodwin , Willa Fitzgerald , Robert Patrick Main Genre Action Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video