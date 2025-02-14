Reacher Season 3 is coming in strong, quite literally. Prime Video’s hit action series, based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, just dropped a new clip showcasing Alan Ritchson’s elphantine hero using more than just brute force to outmaneuver his latest hysterically gigantic foe. The upcoming season, adapted from the novel Persuader, will see Reacher — get this — go undercover within a criminal organization, facing off against one of his biggest adversaries yet, both figuratively and literally. Reacher blending in?

Enter Paulie, played by bodybuilder Olivier Richters, a seven-foot-two, 300-pound enforcer whose sheer size makes him Reacher look like Danny DeVito. But size alone isn’t everything, since the new clip sees Reacher tricking Paulie into punching himself in the face in a move called "Bavarian arm wrestling", which is a hilarious example of how Reacher doesn’t just rely on strength but also quick thinking to get the upper hand. Reacher’s brute force has always been one of his defining traits, but as Persuader fans know, Paulie presents a unique challenge for the big man. The villain’s comically immense presence means that, for once, Reacher won’t have the advantage in a straight-up brawl. Instead, he’ll need to rely on strategy, misdirection, and his natural instinct for outthinking his enemies.

This fits with what we already know about Reacher Season 3. Unlike Season 2, which saw Reacher working alongside a team, this season will put him back in solo mode, much like in Season 1. With fewer allies to back him up, his intelligence will be just as crucial as his Thanksgiving turkey-sized fists.

Olivier Richters Promises the Reacher vs. Paulie Fight is Worth It

Speaking to Empire in a feature on the upcoming third season, Richters guaranteed that the inevitable encounter between the pair would be well worth the wait.

“The effort they put into Reacher versus Paulie is astonishing. We might be a little bit immortal in the fight, because it continues for so long. I’m not going to say we’re going to win an Oscar for the fight scene, but it’s going to be spectacular. I said to [Alan] as a joke, but it’s kind of true, that he’s really Reacher in real life, It’s inhuman, what he does. It’s a level I can only dream of."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher. Season 3 will drop on February 20. The first two seasons can be watched on Prime Video now.