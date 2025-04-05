Jack Reacher is still a force to be reckoned with — and the numbers prove it. As Season 3 wrapped up, Reacher held onto its top spot on the Nielsen streaming charts with a massive 1.4 billion minutes viewed between March 3 and March 9. It’s the second consecutive week the Prime Video series has claimed the No. 1 position, firmly cementing itself as one of the platform’s most valuable franchises, with Alan Ritchson leading as the indomitable meat castle that is Reacher.

The series has just wrapped on Prime Video, so we'll need to wait for the full numbers of its entire run, but it was another reminder of just how popular Reacher continues to be. The show already earned its early Season 4 renewal back in October 2024, long before the third season even premiered, and it’s easy to see why. Based on the bestselling novels by Lee Child, the action-thriller follows former military police investigator Jack Reacher — a man who doesn't like to be called Jack as much as he doesn't like, well, most things — as he serves up justice with brute strength, sharp instincts, dry wit and Clark Bars.

What Was 'Reacher' Season 3 About?

Season 3, adapted from Child’s Persuader, saw Reacher reunite with old allies to infiltrate a dangerous criminal network, in a season that was arguably the show’s most action-packed yet. With the finale now behind us, fans can rest easy knowing that more chaos is on the way — Season 4 is already in the works. In fact, Ritchson has been vocal about his hopes for what’s next, expressing interest in adapting Die Trying for Season 4. Prime Video hasn’t confirmed which book they’ll tackle next, but the success of Season 3 is clearly helping shape confidence behind the scenes.

“I would love to see that happen. And so far, there’s been a lot of discussion about whether or not we should or should not. I guess we’ll see what the future holds. I’ll find a way.”

The book sees Reacher being kidnapped off a Chicago sidewalk and handcuffed to a woman claiming to be FBI. The rest of the story is a mad-cap trip across the country as Reacher does what he does best — unravels a mystery and figures out how many people he needs to beat up.

Reacher is on Prime Video now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.