The recently released third season of Prime Video's hit series Reacher is drawing viewership proportional to the size of its protagonist. Based on the book series by Lee Child, Reacher follows the exploits of the hulking Jack Reacher, played in the show by Alan Ritchson. The third season set the record for the highest-ever viewership for a returning series on Prime Video, and emerged as the streamer's biggest show since the video game adaptation Fallout, which debuted last year. Reacher accrued nearly 55 million views in the first 19 days of its debut, and remained the number one show on Prime Video each day of the past week.

Reacher has braved competition from House of David, Invincible, and The Chosen to retain its number one position on Prime Video. The third season, which is based on Child's 2003 novel "Persuader," premiered on February 20. Season 1 was based on the 1997 book "Killing Floor," while Season 2 was based on 2007's "Bad Luck and Trouble." Developed by Nick Santora, the new season finds Reacher being recruited by the DEA to go undercover and infiltrate a criminal outfit led by a wealthy businessman named Zachary Beck, played by Anthony Michael Hall. Reacher is tasked with rescuing a young female informant, supposedly being held captive at Beck's estate.

Season 3 of Reacher premiered to positive reviews, and currently holds a near-perfect 98% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the second season also scored a 98% rating, while the first season holds a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Nate Richard described the new season as "incredibly entertaining and immensely watchable," and wrote that "it's not trying to be high art or win Emmys, but it is fully aware and confident in the kind of show that it is."

The Show's Return Has Catapulted the Tom Cruise Movies to the Top of the Charts