Good grief, have you ever seen a man that large? Those are almost certainly the words of noted sentient meat castle Alan Ritchson when he walked on set for Reacher Season 3 and caught a glimpse of Jack Reacher's biggest opponent yet in the shape of Oliver Richters' Paulie. From what we've just seen in the newly released trailer for the upcoming season of Prime Video's most successful series — launched by Ritchson himself via social media this morning — Reacher is absolutely fu...ll of enthusiasm about his latest challenge as he gets set to go undercover.

In Reacher Season 3, Jack "Don't Call Me Jack" Reacher (Ritchson) dives into a high-stakes undercover mission to rescue an informant held hostage by a mysterious figure from his past. Based on Lee Child's Persuader, the season introduces formidable new characters, including Paulie, a towering 7-foot-2 bodyguard for Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), a shady businessman with plenty to hide. Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) also returns, lending her sharp skills as Reacher’s best bud, before heading off to spin-off pastures new.

What Can We Expect from 'Reacher' Season 3?

Well, Ritchson himself has claimed it's the best season they've ever made. Now, he's paid to say these things, but we believe him. Wouldn't you? Look at him. His toe could probably crush your skull. Speaking at CCXP in Brazil, where the first look for the third season was unveiled, Ritchson opened up on what fans could expect from the series, which debuts next month, on February 20.

"Things get pretty dangerous. Things get — and I mean this, I would never lead you astray — there's been a little tiny something in each season where I've been like, 'I wish we could do that better.' Season 3 is by far the best season we've ever made. Start to finish, this is high octane action, this is peak TV and I cannot wait for everyone to watch this. [...] I don't want to ruin it for you. In Persuader, Reacher has to go undercover, and he's gotta do some heavy lifting, both to stay alive and to find someone he's looking for. Things get quite dangerous. But he also comes across his most formidable foe yet, in Paulie. Paulie is someone who makes Reacher look absolutely tiny."

Reacher Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 20, 2025, with the first three episodes available immediately, followed by weekly releases until March 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 3, 2022 Cast Malcolm Goodwin , Alan Ritchson , Maria Sten , Willa Fitzgerald , Serinda Swan , Chris Webster , Shaun Sipos Bruce McGill , Ferdinand Kingsley , Robert Patrick , JD Smith , Kelsey Falconer , Lee Villeneuve , Eli Ham , Emeka Agada , Hazel Gorin , Nathaniel McParland , Connor Laidman , Darrin Maharaj , Drew Moss , Peter Skagen , Rohan Mead , Kaz Morgan , Zachary Gallegos , Scott Barker Main Genre Action Writers Cait Duffy Expand

