Alan Ritchson is one big slab of meat, and he towers over almost everyone he meets. You'll note we said almost everyone, because in the new teaser for Reacher Season 3, he's met his match in the shape of Oliver Richters as Paulie, a man that makes Reacher look like an Average Joe. In the new bone-crunching trailer for the series, we see Reacher doing Reacher things, like opening a door without using his hands, smashing things, grunting, but then getting the absolute snot smacked out of him but his much larger opponent. Nice change of pace, there.

Season 3 is adapting the Lee Child novel Persuader for this season. In the novel, Reacher is tasked with carrying out a covert mission for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to dismantle a drug smuggling operation led by Zachary Beck. His decision to accept the mission is driven by a personal vendetta against Francis Xavier Quinn, a key figure in Beck's network. In Persuader, it’s revealed that Quinn is a haunting figure from Reacher's past who was responsible for the death of one of his colleagues. Though Reacher believed he had eliminated Quinn years ago, he uncovers that the man has resurfaced, now deeply entrenched in Beck's criminal enterprise.

What Can We Expect from 'Reacher' Season 3?

Ritchson and Maria Sten are already returning as Reacher and Neagley, but the show has also added a number of new members to the roster for this go around, including Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, the corrupt businessman, and Sonya Cassidy as DEA Agent Susan Duffy. Brian Tee is also part of the crew as the dastardly Quinn, while Johnny Berchtold is playing Richard Beck, the student whose attempted kidnapping is the catalyst for the plot of the season. Reacher will also buddy up with Roberto Montesinos as DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva and Daniel David Stewart as rookie Agent Steven Elliot.

Speaking in August, Ritchson revealed that the show would be operating in a more "classic" direction with Reacher going back to being a lone wolf.

“I can’t say too much about Season 3, but I will say there’s a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way. We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he’s just living that adventure out, and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone, and it seems to really be working."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher. The first two seasons can be watched on Prime Video now. Season 3 will drop on February 20.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Malcolm Goodwin , Maria Sten , Willa Fitzgerald , Bruce McGill , Chris Webster , Alan Ritchson Anthony Michael Hall , Brian Tee , Johnny Berchtold , Daniel David Stewart Main Genre Action Seasons 3 Creator(s) Nick Santora Story By nick santora Writers Nick Santora Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Jack Reacher Directors Nick Santora Showrunner Nick Santora Where To Watch Prime Video Expand

