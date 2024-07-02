The Big Picture Alan Ritchson has seemingly completed Reacher Season 3, as he announced preparation for his role in Motor City.

Ritchson's transformation for Motor City will make him nearly unrecognizable.

Reacher Season 3 won't release until 2025 at the earliest.

Alan Ritchson is probably the biggest star in Hollywood at the moment, but that's about to change as the big guy is already in the process of shrinking down for his next role. Ritchson hinted that his work on the third season of Reacher has already come to an end, as he prepares for his next project, Motor City. The thriller, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, sees Ritchson play John Miller, a Detroit man released from prison, who goes on a twisted journey of brutal, violent retribution against those who put him in there in the first place.

For the role, Ritchson will need to drop weight, get a new set of teeth and a fine, long head of hair—a far cry from Reacher's short back and sides, and pearly whites, as he demonstrated in an Instagram reel. In his Instagram post, Ritchson referred to beginning prep for his next role, which clued fans into the fact that Reacher has likely already wrapped for its star. Ritchson has also been filming Playdate, an action comedy in which he stars alongside Kevin James, and he’s also set to reprise his role as Aimes, one of the chief antagonists, in the sequel to Fast X-whatever that ends up being called-while recently he also appeared in Guy Ritchie’s riotously entertaining The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare alongside Henry Cavill earlier this year.

When Will 'Reacher' Season 3 Be Released?

In May, Ritchson shared the devastating news that the third season of Reacher, one of Prime Video's biggest original hits, wouldn't be released on the streaming platform until 2025 at the earliest. However, despite Ritchson's increasingly busy schedule — he is a man in demand around Hollywood—he remains steadfastly committed to the role which made him a star for as long as he is wanted and is physically able, adding: “I owe it to the audience to explore as many of these books as my body will allow, and I owe it to the people that took a shot on me when I was a huge risk for them. They have given me a real career.”

