Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Reacher Season 3.

Reacher has proven to be a massive hit, even while competing alongside television juggernauts like Severance, Daredevil: Born Again, The Pitt, The White Lotus, and more, with Season 3 of the series setting the record for the highest viewership for a returning series on Prime Video. While there’s no question that Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is the hero of this story, the character surely crosses some moral lines in acts of justice — or in the case of Season 3 of Reacher, vengeance.

Reacher has a strict moral compass as each season of the adaptation of Lee Child’s highly-touted novels is centered around a personal vendetta he feels the need to rectify with his version of justice, death. He operates outside the legal system, often going over law enforcement on the federal and local levels. Being a former military police officer, why does he always feel the need to take justice into his own hands? Reacher has shown that he is willing to kill if deemed necessary to accomplish his mission. But the real question is if these missions are for the greater good, his selfish path of vengeance, or a little bit of both.

Season 3 Has Featured a New Side of Reacher