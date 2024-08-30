Willa Fitzgerald, who portrayed Officer Roscoe Conklin in Season 1 of Reacher, has expressed interest in reuniting with Alan Ritchson in future seasons of the hit Prime Video series. As fans of the show will recall, Roscoe played a pivotal role in Season 1, which was based on Lee Child’s debut Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor. Fitzgerald's character quickly became a fan favourite, standing out not only as a strong, independent officer but also as a key ally to Ritchson's Jack Reacher. While Fitzgerald’s character didn’t appear in Season 2, which was adapted from Child’s Bad Luck and Trouble, there remains hope for her return. The character of Roscoe was referenced in Season 2, indicating that she’s still on the minds of the show’s creators. Notably, Malcolm Goodwin, who played Roscoe’s boss Oscar Finlay, made an appearance in Season 2, further fueling speculation that Roscoe could make a comeback in the future.

In a recent conversation with Forbes, Fitzgerald admitted that she doesn’t have any insider knowledge about Roscoe’s return, but she’s not ruling out the possibility. “I don’t have any insider knowledge about whether there will be more Roscoe or not,” she said. “I’m as much in the dark as anyone else, but I love playing that character and I loved getting the chance to help initiate the Reacher television universe.”

Fitzgerald also expressed her continued enthusiasm for the show, mentioning that she keeps up with its progress even though she wasn’t part of the second season. “It was a lot of fun to take on, and I have a lot of respect for Nick Santora, the showrunner, and I still watch the show,” Fitzgerald added. “I love watching the show and am excited to see where it goes from here.”

Will Roscoe Be In 'Reacher' Season 3?

Image via Amazon

With Reacher Season 3 set to be based on Child’s seventh novel, Persuader, and expected to be released sometime in 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting news about which characters will return. Given Roscoe's significance in the series' early episodes and the positive reception to her character, many are hoping that Fitzgerald will be back to reprise her role in future seasons.

For now, it remains a waiting game, but the door certainly seems open for a potential return. Whether or not Roscoe Conklin reunites with Jack Reacher, Fitzgerald’s enthusiasm for the show and the character suggests that she’s ready to step back into Roscoe’s standard police-issue shoes if the opportunity arises. Stay tuned for more.

Reacher 9 10 When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Serinda Swan Alan Ritchson , Maria Sten , Malcolm Goodwin , Willa Fitzgerald , Robert Patrick Main Genre Action Seasons 3

