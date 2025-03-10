Alan Ritchson has a particularly powerful influence when it comes to Reacher and the direction the series will take, and he's just dropped a hint at what might come next for the big guy. With Reacher Season 3 now streaming on Prime Video, both Ritchson and author Lee Child are already looking toward future adaptations—and The Midnight Line is at the top of their list. Speaking to Business Insider, Child revealed that The Midnight Line, which explores the opioid crisis, is the book he is "proudest of" and would be "interested to see" adapted into the Reacher series.

"The book that I am proudest of is The Midnight Line, which is about the opioid crisis, written from a very sympathetic point of view, from the addict's point of view," Child explained. "And I do not know how that would play on TV, but that would be one that I'd be interested to see."

The novel follows Reacher as he stumbles upon a class ring from the West Point military academy in a pawn shop and deduces that its owner must have been forced to part with it. His search leads him into a dangerous opioid trafficking network, forcing him to see addiction from a perspective far removed from his own experiences. Child added, "He has to be sympathetic for something he would never do, something he probably has no basic sympathy for. But he's considerate of somebody who suffers from it."

Alan Ritchson Says 'The Midnight Line' Would Be "Fun to Tackle"

In a separate interview, Ritchson shared his own enthusiasm for The Midnight Line, admitting that it was enjoyable for him as a reader as well as someone involved in the creative process of the series to see how "progressive" the stories were even as far back as the 1990s.

"I do like that book," Ritchson said. "It's fun watching the content of the books evolve. He started writing these in the '90s. Some of the concepts that he tackles… He's very progressive in these books and to watch the conversation change over time is a lot of fun. It'd be fun to tackle a more modern story."

Reacher has already been renewed for Season 4, and the Reacher-verse is expanding with a Frances Neagley spin-off starring Maria Sten. New episodes of Reacher premiere every Thursday on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Source: Business Insider