Even though Season 3 of Reacher just premiered, it is never too soon to theorize which one of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels the hard-hitting series will adapt for its fourth. Season 1 of Reacher adapted the first novel of the series, Killing Floor. In contrast, Season 2 adapted Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in the series, and Season 3 is an adaptation of Persuader, the seventh novel of the acclaimed series, leaving future seasons wide open for which of the 25 remaining novels to tackle next. With where things are headed in the series thus far, an interesting story to pivot to next for Alan Ritchson's portrayal of the titular character would be the third novel, Tripwire.

'Reacher' Could Benefit From More Backstory

Tripwire picks up with Reacher with his flag planted in the Florida Keys. A nice sunny vacation would be a great change of pace for the big guy after his undercover stint in Maine. His quiet life of digging pools and bouncing at a strip club is quickly uprooted when the mysterious murder of a private investigator looking for Reacher leads him to his office in New York City. It turns out the private investigator was sent by attorney Jodie Garber-Jacob, daughter of General Leon Garber, Reacher’s Army mentor and father figure. Reacher's past is still quite mysterious in the context of the series, and introducing such a monumental figure in his life would be a massive opportunity to fill in some major blanks for the audience. There's no doubt Ritchson's version of Reacher is charismatic and kicks major ass, but having more of an emotional throughline in the series can take this already good action-packed franchise to a whole other level.

It turns out Jodie was searching for Reacher because General Garber has died, and she needs help in completing their father’s last project: trying to find the missing son of the Hobie family, Victor, who went missing in action while serving in the Vietnam War. In classic Reacher fashion, the search for Victor finds them in the crosshairs of a psychopath with nefarious business dealings, but said psychopath is Victor himself. Reacher and Jodie discover that the Hobie family have been scammed in the quest to find their son, leading them to St. Louis to pay a visit to the National Personnel Records Center, which, in turn, brings the duo to Hawaii, where a forensics lab reveals a shocking secret — Victor did die in the Vietnam War and has been impersonated all these years by his fellow soldier, Carl Allen.

Allen was severely burned in the helicopter crash that took Victor's life, but he left his dog tags behind so that he could steal Victor's identity. Allen also lost his hand in the accident, which he replaced with a hook, leading to his nickname, "Hook." Hook, with his new identity, became a vicious loan shark, which turned out to be a very lucrative endeavor for him. Since he had a secret identity to uphold, he went to great measures to ensure that his real identity remained a secret. A protagonist like Hook would be a fresh injection into the series, even though Reacher has featured numerous sadistic adversaries to the big guy, a larger-than-life-feeling villain with a hook for a hand would be a glorious addition to the series' bad guy mythos.

‘Tripwire’ Could Affect ‘Reacher’ for Seasons To Come