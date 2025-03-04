Although we're only halfway through Reacher Season 3 on Prime Video, having debuted on February 20, fans won’t have to wait long for more news about the hit action series. Lee Child, the author of the Jack Reacher novels and executive producer on the show, has confirmed that Season 4 is already in the works and will begin filming sooner than expected. And we are delighted with this news.

Unlike many TV productions that take long breaks between seasons, Reacher is wasting no time moving forward. Speaking to TechRadar, Child revealed that the fourth season is well into pre-production and will start filming this summer.

“That's already decided and prepared in advance," said Child. "It's written and it's ready to go. It's going to start shooting in the summer."

The quick turnaround is zero surprise to anyone who has paid attention to how popular the series has been, and is testament to Prime Video’s confidence in its success. Reacher was renewed for Season 4 before the third season even premiered, signaling just how valuable the show has become for the streaming giant.

What Can We Expect from Season 4 of 'Reacher'?

Well, obviously we don't know at the moment because it's too early, but we do know that there are about 25 different novels from which the producers can lean on in order to make the next season, including the likes of One Shot or Never Go Back, both of which were also adapted into movies starring Tom Cruise in the last 15 years.

In announcing the show's renewal, Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios released this statement:

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season. We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

That's not the only Reacher project on the go, either. A spin-off, starring Maria Sten as Reacher's friend and colleague Frances Neagley, is currently in production and should be with us this time next year. For now, Seasons 1 and 2 of Reacher are available to stream on Prime Video in their entirety, while Season 3 is in progress. New episodes of Season 3 premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.

Source: TechRadar