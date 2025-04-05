Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Reacher.Even though Season 3 of Reacher has wrapped up, it's never too soon to look at what future installments of the action series could have in store. An exciting season of Reacher isn’t complete without a formidable villain, and with 26 remaining novels out of the 29 that author Lee Child has crafted, there are plenty of stories left to tell with Alan Ritchson’s iteration of Jack Reacher. The upcoming Season 4 of the massive Prime Video series can look towards adapting Gone Tomorrow, the 13th book in the bestselling franchise. An adaptation of this novel would bring Reacher to New York City, thrusting the vigilante into a hectic battleground filled with new obstacles and quite possibly his most dangerous enemies yet.

What Is the Reacher Novel ‘Gone Tomorrow’ About?

Gone Tomorrow is one of the few novels in the series that is written in the first person, providing a clear perspective of what's going on in Reacher's head. The novel sees Reacher on a subway in New York City in the middle of the night, where he recognizes Susan Mark, who was profiled as a suicide bomb threat. When Reacher approaches the potential danger, she kills herself. The NYPD (New York Police Department) immediately closes the case, but this makes Reacher suspicious, leading Reacher to do what he does best — taking justice into his own hands.

As Reacher starts to uncover the threads of this conspiracy, he gets pulled into a political shadow war, which would be a fresh angle for the series. Susan Mark was employed by the Pentagon and held many political secrets, which ultimately led to her death. Reacher enlists the help of NYPD detective Theresa Lee and Susan's brother, Jacob, to help crack the case of Susan's death. The investigation leads to a Washington politician named John Sansom, who seems to be pulling all the strings and is hellbent on preventing Reacher from uncovering the secrets he thought were laid to rest with Susan.

Jacob tells Reacher that Susan had a son, Peter Molina, who was a star football player for USC, who went missing around the same time Susan died. His investigation leads him to Svetlana and Lila Hoth, a supposed mother and daughter, who claimed to be Susan's friends. They claim Samson is not only responsible for the death of Susan but also the death of Svetlana's husband, Grigori, during the Soviet-Afghan War. Grigori fought for the Soviets in the war and was supposedly killed when American special forces, who were operating illegally in Afghanistan, ambushed and took his weapons, leaving Grigori defenseless against the Mujahedeen fighters who tortured him to death while Svetlana was terrorized by his dying screams in their base close by. Reacher partially believes their story but doesn't believe that Lila and Svetlana are related because their physical attributes don't line up at all.

The Hoths Would Be Unlike Any Villain ‘Reacher’ Has Faced in the Series