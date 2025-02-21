With Reacher Season 3 currently dominating Prime Video, attention is already turning to which Lee Child novel could serve as the foundation for the next chapter in the hit series. The best-selling author, who introduced Jack Reacher in 1997, has now revealed one of his personal favorites that he would "love" to see adapted for Season 4. Speaking to The Independent, Child singled out The Midnight Line, the 22nd book in the series, as a story that holds special significance for him.

“It was well-received, but The Midnight Line is one of my favorites because it was an opioid book, but it was written from the point of view of the addict with tremendous sympathy," said Child. Unlike many stories about the opioid crisis, which tend to focus on dealers and corrupt doctors, The Midnight Line takes a different approach by centering on the struggles of the addicts themselves.

“I’m addicted to numerous things myself, and so I wanted to show it from the addicts’ point of view – make it sympathetic, make it human – and I’m proud of that book.”

Though Child acknowledged that the series’ producers haven’t officially selected The Midnight Line as the next source material, he remains hopeful it will be adapted one day.

“I wonder if it will ever get made. We have to see whether we ever choose that one, but I’d love to see how it comes out.”

However, he also expressed a wish that by the time the series reaches this book, the opioid crisis will have improved, calling it “a horrible thing.”

In What Order Are the 'Reacher' Books Adapted?

One of the defining aspects of Reacher’s success is its ability to jump between books in the series without following release order. Season 1 adapted Killing Floor (the first book in the series), while Season 2 skipped ahead to Bad Luck and Trouble (book 11). Season 3 is based on Persuader, the seventh book. Child confirmed that this approach will likely continue, as the books were designed to stand alone.

“I very deliberately wrote the book series so you did not have to have any prior knowledge,” he said. “I wanted people to be able to pick up any title anywhere and have a really satisfying story, so we can take the same approach.”

Reacher Season 3 is currently streaming now on Prime Video, with its first three episodes just released. New episodes premiere on Fridays.