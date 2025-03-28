The third season of Reacher may have just wrapped on Prime Video, but Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten already have strong opinions about where the series should go next — and which Lee Child books deserve the Season 4 treatment. In a new interview with Men’s Journal, the stars of the hit action series revealed the novels they’re personally rooting for. For Sten, who plays the fan favorite Frances Neagley (and is currently filming her own Reacher spinoff), the dream adaptation is Without Fail — even if she thinks it’s unlikely to happen.

It's easy to see why Sten would want this book to be adapted, because it has Neagley front and center. The sixth entry in Child’s best-selling series, Without Fail teams Reacher and Neagley back up to stop an assassination attempt on the Vice President. Given Neagley’s major role in the novel, Sten says she’d love to return to Reacher if the show ever chooses to adapt it. “I would really love Neagley to pop back on Reacher to do that one,” she added.

As for Ritchson? He’s got a more high-octane pick in mind. The Reacher star wants to see the show take on Die Trying, the second book in the series — one that features Reacher being kidnapped off a Chicago sidewalk and handcuffed to a woman claiming to be FBI. What follows is a chaotic cross-country trip as he unravels the mystery behind the abduction.

“I would love to see that happen. And so far, there’s been a lot of discussion about whether or not we should or should not. I guess we’ll see what the future holds. I’ll find a way.”

What 'Reacher' Books Have Been Adapted Already?

Season 1 of Reacher brought Killing Floor to the screen, while Season 2 adapted Bad Luck and Trouble — the book that first introduced Neagley. Season 3 just concluded its explosive run with Persuader as its source material. With Season 4 officially greenlit at Prime Video, speculation is already swirling about which of the remaining 29 books will make the cut next. We also know that two stories — Never Go Back and One Shot — are not off the table for the series, despite having previously been adapted for the two Tom Cruise films, with Child stating that he would be keen to revisit them, even if not immediately.

“In my mind, they're not done now," said Child. "I would revisit them absolutely, but I think not as a matter of urgency. Let's do something that hasn't been done in any medium yet. But yeah, I would certainly do the ones that were features, but they're on the back burner, rather than the next one.”