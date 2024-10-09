Prepare for more turkey-sized fists, chests and heads which are impenetrable to bullets, and some extremely dry humor. And Clark Bars, too. Reacher has been officially renewed for a fourth season by Prime Video, well in advance of the release of the third season which isn't due to premiere on the streaming platform until 2025. The news comes hot on the heels of the confirmation that a spin-off series — currently known as The Untitled Neagley Project, starring Maria Sten — was going ahead with Prime Video, too.

The series, adapted from Lee Child’s best-selling novels, has become a major hit for Prime Video, with its second season already having made waves as Amazon's biggest TV success of 2023, so to see an early order for more is absolutely no surprise. In announcing the show's renewal, Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios released this statement:

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season. We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

What Can We Expect From 'Reacher' Season 3?

Back in August, star Alan Ritchson revealed that the show was heading in a more "classic" direction. The upcoming season is set to adapt Persuader, the seventh book in Child’s series, which sees Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant from a dangerous criminal from his past.

“I can’t say too much about Season 3, but I will say there’s a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way. We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he’s just living that adventure out, and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone, and it seems to really be working."

Ritchson and Sten are already returning as Reacher and Neagley, but the show has also added a host of new cast members, including Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, a corrupt businessman, and Sonya Cassidy as DEA Agent Susan Duffy. Brian Tee joins as the villainous Quinn, while Johnny Berchtold portrays Richard Beck, a college student whose attempted kidnapping sets off the events of the season. Reacher will also team up with Roberto Montesinos as DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva and Daniel David Stewart as rookie Agent Steven Elliot, and lastly, Oliver Richters plays Paulie, a man even bigger than Reacher himself.

