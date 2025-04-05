Reacher might have just wrapped up Season 3, but the show’s universe is constantly expanding. As Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) visits more obscure, small towns in the country, his enemy count continues to grow higher and higher. He may have started on his drifter journey with a lack of purpose, but when it comes to the ex-military police investigator, trouble always follows him.

With Season 4 currently underway, and a Neagley spin-off in the works, beloved fans are speculating which one of Lee Child’s 29 novels is up next for a television adaptation. As the show’s three seasons have proven, the villains only get tougher and wilder from here on out. Without further ado, here’s a list of villains Reacher Season 4 needs, ranked.