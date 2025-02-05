With Season 3 of Reacher just around the corner, it seems Jack "Don't Call Me Jack" Reacher isn’t waiting for new episodes to dominate Prime Video. The hit action series has already climbed to the fourth spot on Prime Video’s current top 10, outperforming several high-profile shows and reaffirming its status as one of the platform’s heavy hitters, or, if you prefer more primitive perspectives, marking its territory ahead of the arrival of more muscle mayhem. According to FlixPatrol's latest viewership, Reacher had more streaming minutes than the likes of Secret Level and Fallout. The only titles standing in Reacher’s way are Beast Games, On Call, and the juggernaut that is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

What’s particularly impressive is that Reacher is holding strong without the boost of new episodes—Season 3 hasn’t even premiered yet. This surge in viewership is likely due to fans revisiting earlier seasons or new viewers discovering the series ahead of the next chapter. It’s clear that audiences can’t get enough of Alan Ritchson’s take on the sentient flesh mountain, and the numbers reflect just how much anticipation there is for what’s next, so with Season 3 set to bring even more bone-crunching action and mystery later this mont, don’t be surprised if Reacher climbs even higher in the rankings once new episodes drop

What is 'Reacher' Season 3 About?

Speaking to Comic Book back in 2024, Ritchson was happy to confirm that the show would be reverting to a more "classic" direction with Reacher returning to being a lone wolf, following the squad aspect of Season 2, which some fans felt came slightly too early in the show. After all, a drifter can't be a proper drifter if he's always got buddies by his side. He said:

“I can’t say too much about Season 3, but I will say there’s a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way. We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he’s just living that adventure out, and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone, and it seems to really be working."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher. Season 3 will drop on February 20. The first two seasons can be watched on Prime Video now.