Prime Video announced this morning at at the Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event in London that the Reacher universe is officially expanding with the greenlighting of a spin-off starring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, the best friend and trusted colleague of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson). Currently known as The Untitled Neagley Project, the announcement was made by Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. The series is created for television by co-showrunners and executive producers Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Law & Order, Prison Break) and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. Sten will reprise her role as Neagley in the third season of Reacher alongside Ritchson. Amazon has previously expanded their popular series with spin-offs of shows like Bosch and The Boys, while Jack Ryan.

The spin-off will follow Neagley in her job as a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a close friend from her past has been killed in suspicious circumstances, she makes it her priority to try and bring justice against the perpetrators. Using her skills she's learned from Reacher and the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley goes head-to-head with a dark and depraved threat to try and finish things.

What Do The People Behind 'Neagley' Have to Say About The Spin-Off?

"As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we're confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike.”

“Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher,” said Santora and Wootton. “Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique.” Sten shared her own thoughts about the spin-off, saying:

"I'm beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background. She's such a wonderful character to play and I'm very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better."

“We are thrilled to be expanding the world of Reacher with Amazon and CBS Studios to explore the fan favorite character of Neagley with the extraordinary Maria Sten,” said Dana Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Skydance. “Nick Santora did an incredible job adapting Lee Child’s Reacher novels for television. With Nick and Nicholas Wootton at the helm, audiences are in for another captivating adventure in the Reacher universe.”

The first two seasons of Reacher are available to stream now on Prime Video, with the third season set to debut in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Frances Neagley spin-off.

9 10 Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Malcolm Goodwin , Maria Sten , Willa Fitzgerald , Bruce McGill , Chris Webster , Alan Ritchson Anthony Michael Hall , Brian Tee , Johnny Berchtold , Daniel David Stewart Seasons 3 Writers Nick Santora

