Prime Video is looking to expand its successful Reacher franchise with a spin-off. Neagley is currently in fast-track development and poised for a greenlight, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The new series will center around fan-favorite character Frances Neagley, portrayed by Maria Sten. Neagley, a corporate security professional and former military colleague of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), became a standout character in Reacher and has earned her own platform within the universe.

The spin-off is being helmed by Reacher executive producer and showrunner Nick Santora, who is teaming up with Nicholas Wootton. The duo, who previously collaborated on Prison Break and its sequel, will co-showrun Neagley. Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios are behind the project, continuing their production collaboration from the original series.

Neagley’s character was introduced in Season 1 of Reacher — a series based on Lee Child’s novels — although she was not originally in the book Killing Floor, which served as the foundation for the first season. However, she emerged as a significant presence in Reacher Season 2, based on Bad Luck and Trouble, where she plays a central role as Reacher’s trusted confidante and someone he can rely on in moments of crisis. Their on-screen chemistry and dynamic led to Prime Video making a specific announcement that Sten’s character would return for Season 3, even though Neagley does not appear in the book Persuader, the next installment being adapted.

Why Is Amazon Making a 'Reacher' Spin-Off?

Image via Prime Video

As Reacher continues to grow in popularity, the success of Season 2 — ranked the #1 title on Prime Video worldwide during its premiere weekend — has fueled the franchise's expansion. This move echoes the streamer’s strategy with other hit franchises like Bosch and The Boys, which have both spawned spin-offs, and Jack Ryan, which is also exploring potential offshoots.

In addition to Santora and Wootton, Neagley will feature an impressive roster of executive producers, including Reacher creator Lee Child, Don Granger, and Lisa Kussner, along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell from Skydance Television. The development team is ensuring that the new series carries the same high-energy action and character-driven storytelling that made Reacher a fan favorite.

While Prime Video and the studios involved have not officially commented on the spin-off, the excitement surrounding Neagley is growing as the Reacher universe prepares for further expansion. Stay tuned for more updates as Prime Video prepares to take Neagley from development to full production, following in the footsteps of other successful franchise expansions on the platform.

You can watch previous episodes of Reacher on Prime Video right now.

Reacher 9 10 When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 4, 2022 Cast Serinda Swan Alan Ritchson , Maria Sten , Malcolm Goodwin , Willa Fitzgerald , Robert Patrick Main Genre Action Seasons 3 Creator(s) Nick Santora

