We're greedy people. We're in the middle of enjoying Reacher Season 3, but we always want more of him. And the good news is that we might actually be getting more of him that we've expected. But how? ​In a recent interview, Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten, stars of Reacher Season 3, addressed the possibility of Jack Reacher appearing in the upcoming spin-off series, Neagley. The show will focus on Sten's Frances Neagley as she operates as a private investigator in Chicago, and she will attempt to bring justice on those who killed a close friend from her past. Sounds like something she could use a hand with. Maybe from her old boss at the 110 Special Investigators?

When asked about Reacher's potential cameo, Ritchson playfully remarked, "That would make sense, but we cannot confirm that it would make sense. It just makes sense in a world of hypotheticals." Sten added, "Yes, we can neither confirm nor deny such rumors." Ritchson further teased, "But it could happen."

Alan Ritchson Is "Such a Big Fan" of Maria Sten

These two ain't fooling anybody. ​While Ritchson's involvement isn't actually confirmed yet—nor should it be at this point—his chemistry and friendship with Sten is evident, as noted when he said that she was, in fact, a nemesis.

"Maria is probably one of my greatest enemies. I think I spent most of my time with each other trying to sabotage. I send a lot of brown paper bags [that I set on fire] and left on her trailer steps and knocked on her door and had her come out." ​

Despite the jesting, Ritchson expressed genuine admiration for Sten, noting, "​I think we hit it off right away in Season 1 when we started working together. She’s super formidable in life, super smart, intelligent, beautiful, and really great at the action." He also outright said she was truly deserving of receiving her own shot at leading a show, stating, "It’s totally organic and natural. It’s so fitting that she's got this coming for her and I’m such a fan of her and Neagley." ​

While there are plenty of fans out there who have expressed skepticism that a Reacher show without Reacher can't work, the prospect of the big guy appearing in a brief capacity could be enough to sell it. As we said, we will watch anything the big fella is in, and why wouldn't we?

You can catch Ritchson and Sten in Reacher Season 3, streaming now on Prime Video.

