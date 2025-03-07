Alan Ritchson has just dropped the biggest hint yet that he's going to be appearing in the Reacher spin-off, Neagley. And to be fair, it's less of a hint and more of an outright admission, as the giant star of Prime Video's most popular series has posted an Instagram story where he says he is "definitely not on the set of Neagley with Maria Sten". Sure, big guy, we believe you. A few days ago, Ritchson and Sten did an interview where they both playfully danced around the question of Reacher teaming up with Neagley.

Ritchson skilfully evaded all speculation that he would appear as Reacher in the series, saying: "That would make sense, but we cannot confirm that it would make sense. It just makes sense in a world of hypotheticals." Sten added, "Yes, we can neither confirm nor deny such rumors." Ritchson then additionally teased, "But it could happen." Well, it looks like it is happening, and that's got to be a good thing for all involved, because more people will definitely watch the show if they know Ritchson is involved, too. One person who is excited, of course, is Sten, who posted on Instagram when the series began production last month, explaining her pride in the creative team and her desire for more of Neagley's beloved Coco Pops.

It’s officially official people! Neagley is happening! Our creative team has cooked up an incredible show with such a stellar cast and I can’t wait to share more details as we continue production… All I can say for now is welcome to Neagley’s world. It’s time for Coco Pops!!

What is 'Neagley' About?

Across the course of Reacher, Neagley is depicted as Reacher’s most trusted ally—the one he turns to when he needs answers. However, that’s not quite the case in Lee Child’s novels. Her expanded role in the series, though, comes down to a straightforward reason, as Child explained last year when discussing Sten’s performance.

"Neagley was a strategic decision," Child revealed. "The one thing you can’t do on screen that you can in a book is show what’s going on inside someone’s head. Reacher spends pages puzzling things out. You can’t have an eight-minute scene of Alan Ritchson just sitting there, thinking. So we needed a secondary character to help with the exposition."

Catch Ritchson and Sten in Reacher Season 3, now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.