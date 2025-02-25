The Reacher spin-off has added five series regulars to its universe expansion, as the offshoot heads into production, Variety is reporting. The series, now officially named Neagley, will feature the following cast alongside Maria Sten, who leads the show while reprising her role from Reacher: Greyston Holt (The Night Agent, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley; Jasper Jones (King Ivory) as Keno; Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee; Matthew Del Negro (Mayor of Kingstown, City on a Hill) as Pierce Woodrow; and Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lawrence Cole. The official logline for the series states:

“Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

Why is Neagley Getting a Spin-Off?

Neagley's creator, author Lee Child, explained to Empire Magazine last year about why the role of Neagley, who only appears in a few of the Jack Reacher novels, had been given such a prominent role in the series.

“Neagley was a strategic decision. The one thing you cannot do on screen that you can in a book is have the inside of somebody’s head," said Child. "Reacher thinks a lot, and there are pages and pages of Reacher puzzling things out. You can’t write an eight-minute scene with Alan Ritchson sitting there, thinking. So we needed a secondary character to bolster the exposition."

The inclusion of Neagley's expanded character in the first two seasons proved popular with audiences, which led to the eventual greenlighting of the spin-off in the fall of 2024, with Sten signing on to reprise the role. Whether Ritchson will appear as Reacher in Neagley remains to be seen, but Sten has already made appearances in the first three episodes of Season 3 of Reacher, and it has been inferred that the events of the third season will also lead directly into Neagley, so we'll need to stay tuned to find out exactly where the story goes, but one thing's for sure: it'll probably be violent.

Reacher is currently streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates on Neagley, which is in production now.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Reacher 9 10 40 9.5/10 Release Date February 3, 2022 Network Prime Video Showrunner Nick Santora Cast See All Alan Ritchson Jack Reacher

Maria Sten Frances Neagley Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child.

Source: Variety