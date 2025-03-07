Now, as we know, the Reacher-verse is expanding, but it might be happening sooner than expected. After the success of Reacher Season 3, Amazon is moving full steam ahead with Neagley, a spinoff centered on Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley, Jack Reacher’s trusted ally from the Prime Video series and, while the show doesn’t have an official release date yet, Lee Child, the creator of the Jack Reacher book series, has suggested that Neagley could premiere as early as the end of 2025.

Neagley was announced back in October 2024 and fast-tracked by Amazon, understandably, thanks to the success of Reacher. It will see Sten reprising her role as the highly skilled former military investigator, and bringing her into the forefront of her own story, having already been a key player in Reacher, often backing up Alan Ritchson’s title character. Amazon's official synopsis reads:

"When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110th Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

Sten has described the series as a chance to show Neagley’s life beyond her connection to Reacher. "She has been showing up for him but also showing the world that yes, there's also a life outside of Reacher," she told Business Insider. While Neagley does not have dedicated books in the Reacher canon, she appears in five of Child’s novels, giving showrunners Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton plenty of material to work with.

Lee Child Confirms 'Neagley' Will Premiere Sooner Than Expected

Fans might not have to wait long for Neagley’s first solo adventure. Child recently teased the show’s rapid production schedule and an earlier-than-expected release window:

"They start shooting very soon, as a matter of fact! And I think I've seen the screenplays, I think it's going to be excellent, just as good as Reacher, really," he said. "So you know, with a bit of luck, the Reacher-verse will dominate the year on Amazon Prime both ends of it."

Filming officially began on February 25, 2025, with Sten confirming the news via Instagram, while Ritchson has already teased that Reacher himself will also be popping up here and there throughout the series. For now, check out Sten and Ritchson in Reacher Season 3 on Prime Video.

Source: Business Insider