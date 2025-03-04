With Reacher in the middle of its latest acclaimed season on Prime Video, the gears are already in motion for the next season of the series, and the first offshoot, too. Maria Sten, who plays Frances Neagley in the series, took to Instagram to share the first photo from the set of her upcoming series, Neagley, which will follow her character as a private investigator in Chicago. Holding a clapperboard with a broad grin, Sten captioned her post with the following:

It’s officially official people! Neagley is happening! Our creative team has cooked up an incredible show with such a stellar cast and I can’t wait to share more details as we continue production… All I can say for now is welcome to Neagley’s world. It’s time for Coco Pops!!

What is 'Neagley' About?

Neagley has already appeared in Season 3 of Reacher from the other end of a phone, doing some investigating for Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher in the show. That is where we'll find her when Neagley kicks off, as she operates as a private investigator and will seek to bring justice on those who killed a close friend from her past. Ritchson played coy on speculation that he would appear as Reacher in the series, saying: "That would make sense, but we cannot confirm that it would make sense. It just makes sense in a world of hypotheticals." Sten added, "Yes, we can neither confirm nor deny such rumors." Ritchson further teased, "But it could happen."

Neagley is portrayed in the series as Reacher's closest confidante, the one he goes to if he needs answers. But that's not the case in Lee Child's novels. However, the reason behind her expanded role is a pretty simple one, as Child explained last year when asked about Sten's performance in the series.

“Neagley was a strategic decision," said Child. "The one thing you cannot do on screen that you can in a book is have the inside of somebody’s head. Reacher thinks a lot, and there are pages and pages of Reacher puzzling things out. You can’t write an eight-minute scene with Alan Ritchson sitting there, thinking. So we needed a secondary character to bolster the exposition."

You can catch Ritchson and Sten in Reacher Season 3, streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes drop every Thursday on the streamer.