Reacher Season 3 is only a few weeks away and it's clear that fans are preparing wildly for the return of the man with fists the size of Thanksgiving turkeys. Reacher has slipped back into the Prime Video Top 10 a month before the third season will, almost certainly, propel it into the top spot for quite a while. On February 20, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher will return for his third go around, and this season, Reacher has to go undercover — as what, a refrigerator?

Speaking to Comic Book last year, Ritchson revealed that the show would be reverting to a more "classic" direction with Reacher returning to being a lone wolf, following the squad aspect of Season 2, which some fans felt came slightly too early in the show. He said:

“I can’t say too much about Season 3, but I will say there’s a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way. We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he’s just living that adventure out, and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone, and it seems to really be working."

Is 'Reacher' Worth Watching?

Oh, hell yes it is. It's thrilling, it's violent, it's funny and Ritchson is absolutely magnetic in the lead role, which explains why so many fans are rewatching ahead of the release of Season 3. In a 9/10 review, Collider's Nate Richard hailed it as "the "crème de la crème" of Dad TV", and praised Ritchson's performance:

"Ritchson has been working in Hollywood for a while, but his effortlessly charming performance in Reacher has skyrocketed him to new heights, and he is perfect once more in the title role. He has the physicality of the character and can bounce off any co-star thrown his way with believable chemistry, as well as the kind of charisma that rivals any A-list action star. Reacher is the series that stands as the "crème de la crème" of Dad TV, and Season 2 only helps cement its status. It's not even a guilty pleasure; it's just good television.Who cares if it doesn't win any Emmys? Not many other shows on streaming feature Alan Ritchson punching a guy through a car window while barely breaking a sweat. For the many who have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Reacher Season 2, fear not, because the series' return more than delivers."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Reacher, and if you also want to refresh your memory before the big man comes back into our lives, the first two seasons can be watched on Prime Video now. Season 3 will drop on February 20.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Reacher When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child. Release Date February 3, 2022 Cast Alan Ritchson , Maria Sten , Malcolm Goodwin , Willa Fitzgerald , Serinda Swan , Chris Webster , Shaun Sipos Bruce McGill , Ferdinand Kingsley , Robert Patrick , JD Smith , Kelsey Falconer , Lee Villeneuve , Eli Ham , Emeka Agada , Hazel Gorin , Nathaniel McParland , Connor Laidman , Darrin Maharaj , Drew Moss , Peter Skagen , Rohan Mead , Kaz Morgan , Zachary Gallegos , Scott Barker Writers Cait Duffy Expand

Watch on Prime