With Reacher's third season now fully underway, fans have been introduced to Sonya Cassidy’s take on Susan Duffy, a tough-as-nails DEA agent from Boston who finds herself teaming up with Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher. Adapted from Lee Child’s 2003 novel Persuader, the season follows the duo as they track a crime syndicate tied to the disappearance of one of Duffy’s colleagues.

With new episodes dropping on Prime Video every Thursday until March, Cassidy’s performance has already won over viewers—but for the actress, one particular challenge loomed large when stepping into the role. Cassidy, speaking to Screen Time, opened up about Duffy’s fun, no-nonsense attitude and how she and Reacher find an immediate connection with each other.

“[Duffy] is someone who’s quite similar to Reacher in many ways,” Cassidy explained. “This show really hits the ground running, Duffy is already way up to her neck. So she’s kind of sprinting ahead, trying to put out a load of fires.”

And unlike some of Reacher's previous associates, Duffy doesn't have time for bullsh*t or figuring out Reacher's true motives before just jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.

“She doesn’t have time to figure out who this guy is, that kind of happens steadily over the season. But there is an immediate kinship there of knowing s* has hit the fan**, I need you to be on board with me and help me fix it, or get out of my way.”

Sonya Cassidy Was Worried About Duffy's Boston Accent

While Cassidy has plenty of experience of taking on tough characters, she admitted that Reacher pushed her into unfamiliar territory—specifically, mastering Duffy’s Boston accent.

“I’ve always loved the challenge of accents,” she admitted. “I find them fascinating. It’s so much more than sounds, it’s a whole psychology and culture and way of being, and I think the more regional accents we hear, the better. But I was nervous taking this one on! I’ve done a lot of American in my time, but Boston was always going to be a challenge.”

To prepare, Cassidy went all-in on research before filming even began, to make sure her performance was as authentic as it could possibly be for the audience, and to make sure she gave the character as much credibility as she could.

“For the audition, I just watched a lot of films set in Boston,” she revealed. “I found this gorgeous clip from the ’80s of these Boston longshoremen talking about working on the docks and family life, which was great and kind of became the soundtrack to life on set to get my head in gear.”

Reacher is streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: Screen Time