Amazon has unveiled the first official trailer for Reacher, Prime Video's series adaptation of the Jack Reacher novels from Lee Child. In it, we see Reacher (Alan Ritchson), retired and alone, wandering into a small town and immediately being suspected of murder and asked by police to cooperate as they try to solve the case. It's our first look at the streamer's take on the first Jack Reacher book, "Killing Floor," which will span eight episodes and will be released on February 4, 2022.

Reacher centers on the retired military police investigator who is accused of murder in the small town of Margrave, Georgia. The town has had its first murder in 20 years and Reacher was identified by multiple witnesses as the likely culprit. In order to prove his innocence, he's cooperating with the police to uncover who tried to pin this on him and bring their entire operation down. As he digs deeper and punches more bad guys, the web only gets more tangled and the conspiracy only gets darker.

The trailer is exactly what you expect from this type of series: Reacher talking smooth and using his fists to serve justice. Sometimes, he's doing both at the same time. Still, he shows he knows what he's doing, using his knowledge of firearms to deduce the killers at hand are experienced serial murderers and not run-of-the-mill crazies. He's also unafraid to bend the law a bit if it means stopping the conspiracy altogether. Reacher also stars Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Teaser Trailer Reveals Midge's Parents Moving In

Reacher isn't lacking in talent on the production end either as Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora is Reacher's writer and showrunner. Santora's worked on the hit drama Prison Break, and earned an Emmy nod for 2020's Most Dangerous Game. Reacher premieres exclusively on Prime Video on February 4, 2022. Check out the trailer for Reacher below for a first look at Ritchson in action.

Here's the official synopsis from Amazon:

Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall

'Cyrano': Peter Dinklage Performs "Your Name" With Aaron and Bryce Dressner 'Cyrano' premieres on December 31.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email