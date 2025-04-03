Assumptions may kill, but these villains actually pull the trigger in Season 3 of Reacher. Throughout all three seasons, trouble always follows ex-military police officer Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson). A true-blue drifter, they say it’s best to make friends along the way. In Reacher’s case, he’s constantly earning enemies the same way he receives his numerous army badges.

This time around, Reacher Season 3 brings Reacher to the fictional town of Abbottsville, Maine, where he crosses paths with a successful rugs importer and his meek son. But when Reacher discovers this businessman secretly hoards a militia filled with ex-convicts, dishonorably discharged army members, and lowlife henchmens, Reacher's search for good Maine lobster is put on hold for his new mission. Without further ado, here is every villain in Reacher Season 3, ranked.