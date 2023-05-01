Nothing is worse than hearing all your friends raving about a new show, only to find out it’s on a streaming service you don’t have a subscription to. Prime Video is now helping out with that by bringing its original programming like Reacher and The Wheel of Time to Freevee. Today, the streamer announced that more than 100 Prime Video originals would soon be available to stream for free with ads on Freevee.

All the programs being added to Freevee will still be available to stream without ads on Prime Video. The move simply expands the audience beyond just Prime subscribers. As of today, over fifty Prime Video originals are already streaming on Freevee. This includes hits Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Grand Tour, Mozart in the Jungle, Bosch, Modern Love, and more. Prime Video original films like Troop Zero and Late Night have also been added to Freevee.

Moving forward, Prime Video plans to launch additional exclusives on Freevee each month. This month will see the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, A League of Their Own, The Terminal List, and Paper Girls all come to the free service. Additionally, full seasons of Homecoming and Upload will also become available this month. On top of that, the first seasons of both Reacher and The Wheel of Time will both be available to stream on Freevee later this year, ahead of each of their respective Season 2 premieres on Prime Video.

What Is Freevee?

Freevee is a free, ad-supported steamer from Amazon. It was originally called IMDB TV but was rebranded by Amazon last year. Like any other streaming service, Freevee already has hit films and series available to stream, as well as its originals like the recent hit Jury Duty. But now, thanks to this move by Prime Video, its content library will only grow.

At the time of the service's re-brand, Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Freevee, said of the service:

“Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV. Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.”

