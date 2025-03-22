Reacher Season 3 has taken this semi-anthology series to new heights by putting Reacher (Alan Ritchson) undercover. This season of the Prime Video juggernaut series adapts Lee Child's Peruauder, the seventh novel in the #1 New York Times bestselling Reacher series. Reacher doesn't just accept this mission to help DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) Agents Guillermo Villanueva (Roberto Montesino) and Sarah Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) hopefully save the life of a missing informant, but he also hopes to get revenge on a past foe who is the villain behind the curtain, pulling all the evil strings being orchestrated this season. Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee), a.k.a. Julius McCabe, adopted a new identity years ago after surviving a gunshot wound right to the head courtesy of Reacher. Yet, since Quinn has a dosage of amnesia, Reacher has the upper hand on Quinn, for now.

The stage is set for the Season 3 finale of Reacher, and a heartwarming conversation between a father and son might be foreshadowing a tragic end to one of the series' newcomers. Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) has had quite the redemption arc this season, from a central antagonist to the reality that he is a prisoner in his home as the victim of pure circumstance. Quinn has taken advantage of Beck and his successful business to further his shady business dealings and has gone to great lengths to ensure Beck stays in line, even as far as disfiguring his son, Richard (Johnny Berchtold), and now giving Beck an injury to match his son's. As the show goes into the Season 3 finale, blood is going to be shed, and Beck seems to be in a particularly risky position.

Richard Is the Heart of 'Reacher' Season 3

Richard has been the emotional core of this season, being the innocent bystander who is trapped in a world of dirty criminal enterprises. At the end of the day, all Richard wanted was his dad. When he lost his mother, he also lost his dad, as the grief drove Beck's ambition into a situation that it seems unlikely he will make it out of. This business dealing with Quinn didn't leave Richard unscathed either. He was kidnapped, held for ransom, and had his ear disfigured. On top of that, Quinn also made Richard play a not-so-friendly game of Russian Roulette while Beck helplessly watched his son's life be left to chance. Richard made it out alive, but the trauma of pulling the trigger of a gun pointed at your head multiple times is enough to last a lifetime.

Over the course of the story, Reacher has formed a bond with Richard in his own way, at least. Reacher protects him from bullies while out on the town and even tries to give him a few pointers so that he can defend himself. Reacher realizes that even though Beck is a pawn in the larger game at hand, he's still a part of some very bad things, but these acts in no way reflect his son. Even though Beck's love for his son wasn't always clear and present, he ensured he wasn't attached to anything illegal, keeping Richard in the clear in case Beck ever met his demise or faced the consequences of his actions in a legal manner. Reacher acknowledges this and wants to make sure Richard is protected from the extremely messy situation his father is caught up in.

Richard reveals to his father his sentimental birthday gift for him, a toy gun Richard fixed up because he knows his dad had one as a kid. This touching moment inspires Beck to open up and allows their relationship to heal a bit. Beck reveals that after the loss of his wife, he handled things poorly, and he should have been there for his son. Instead, he buried himself in his work, which has created a situation where he doesn't think he will make it out alive. Beck also had to keep his distance from Richard to protect him from the family business. If Richard had any knowledge of the business, he could wind up in the dangerous hands of Quinn once again. If these are the last moments between Richard and Beck, at least Beck came clean, revealing that even though his distance was hurtful, it was done with good intentions. Richard can now breathe easily, knowing his father isn't the true villain here. He just made some bad choices and had to face the very serious consequences. The touching scene gives Richard something to hold on to if this is the end for Beck.

The 'Reacher' Season 3 Finale Is Promising To Go Out With a Bang