Sometimes, studios try to sneak in all the exciting news over the weekend just to make sure we’re paying attention. But, the joke’s on them because we never sleep. It’s this lack of rest that allows us to share with you all that Ready or Not 2 is officially in the works. The announcement was made last night by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known collectively as Radio Silence, during a special screening for the comedy horror feature that kicked off a fandom, 2019’s Ready or Not. At this moment, nothing more has been revealed, but the team will also be rejoining with our Aussie queen, Samara Weaving, who served as the original film’s final girl.

The movie has long been rumored to be in a place of development, with just about everyone involved sharing a titillating comment here and there, teasing fans about the sequel we’ve been waiting half a decade for. This year alone, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who are also known for their work on the fifth and sixth installments in the Scream franchise, were quick to make comments about the project’s progress towards production. Back in April, Gillett told Entertainment Weekly,

"It's getting figured out. That's what we'll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out. What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f—ing banger of a sequel. And however it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it's happening. That movie is truly the love of our creative lives in a lot of ways."

From their phrasing during this interview, fans began to wonder whether the same directors would be back at the helm or if they’d pass the torch to a new visionary. Then, just a few weeks later, they doubled down on the sentiment that they were simply happy that the movie was in the works, further driving up speculation that they’d parted ways with the task of directing. But now, it’s official that the original directors will continue what they started and perhaps even carry the movie into franchise territory.

The Signs Were All There

Close

Anyone who has been paying attention knew this announcement was coming and that it was just a matter of time until the official word was dropped. Nearly one month ago, Weaving essentially put the final nail in the Ready or Not 2 coffin (in a good way) when she told ComicBook.com

“I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in…I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the upcoming sequel and tune into Hulu, where you can now stream Ready or Not.

Watch On Hulu