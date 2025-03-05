Kathryn Newton exploded to new levels of stardom two years ago when she teamed up with Paul Rudd for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and now she’s just been tapped for a role in another major project. Deadline reports that Newton has joined Samara Weaving in the cast of Ready or Not 2, the sequel to the 2019 horror thriller starring Adam Brody and Mark O’Brien. Newton has continued to make a name for herself in life after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, first starring opposite Liza Soberano in Lisa Frankenstein, the romantic horror comedy streaming on Prime Video, and she also joined the stackled ensemble of Abigail, the 2024 vampire horror thriller led by Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens.

Weaving and Newton are the only two names attached to star in Ready or Not 2 at this time, but original directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning for the sequel, along with original scribes Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. This won’t be Newton’s first time working with the directing duo of Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, as the two most recently worked on the aforementioned Abigail. They are also veterans of the Scream franchise after helming the last two Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera-led installments, but they will not return to direct Scream 7 and are instead being replaced by Kevin Williamson. The two have also been tapped to work on the recently-announced project dubbed Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, which stars Taylor Lautner as himself in a world where he joined a group of Werewolf hunters after starring in Twilight.

What Else Does Kathryn Newton Have in the Works?