Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, the duo known as Radio Silence, have been sharing some exciting insights into the potential sequel of their cult favorite, Ready or Not, in an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff. The 2019 dark comedy thriller starring Samara Weaving as a newlywed who finds herself part of a deadly game of hide and seek with her in-laws received widespread acclaim for its blend of horror and humor, as well as Weaving's standout performance, making her as a future scream queen. The movie was not just a hit among audiences; critics were quick to praise its clever script and sharp social commentary, making it a sleeper hit that defied expectations. Its blend of suspense and satire earned it a strong fanbase who have been eager for more.

When asked about the anticipated sequel, Gillett couldn't help but tease, "I don’t know what you’re talking about, Perri." He playfully deflected before diving into the heart of the conversation about the future of their bloody universe. They'd addressed the idea of returning to direct the sequel before: "However it gets made and in whatever capacity, we're helping to get it made. We are so excited that it's happening," Gillett had previously said, leaving room for speculation about whether he and Bettinelli-Olpin would return to direct.

"I think anything is possible," Gillett continued, emphasizing their openness to new faces at the helm of the franchise. "I don't think that that's a movie that we will stand in the way of in any way. We love what Guy [Busick] and Ryan [Christopher Murphy] designed for the sequel. I mean, Ready or Not is one of our true loves, and to have made something that has lasted as long as it has, I think, is a huge surprise to us."

Will Samara Weaving Return for 'Ready or Not 2'?

The potential involvement of Samara Weaving, whose performance was key to making the first film work as well as it did, was also coyly addressed. "It’s just a chance to get to see Samara doing that again," Bettinelli-Olpin hinted, though he quickly backpedaled with a laugh, "Oh, I don't know. Spoilers. Who knows?" The duo also explored the vast number of possibilities for the sequel, which could go anywhere after the bloody ending of the first. "There's so many options," Bettinelli-Olpin mused. The script, according to Gillett, "is going to surprise you."

With the directors open to possibly passing the directing baton, and a story that could expand in numerous directions, fans of the original have much to anticipate.