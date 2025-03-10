Like fellow feature-length filmmakers such as Mike Flanagan and Martin Scorsese, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (known collectively as Radio Silence) love a good repeat casting. The pair frequently sign on collaborators from previous projects, like Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving making a far-too-brief appearance in Scream VI or Scream and Scream VI’s Melissa Barrera popping into the duo’s follow-up vampire flick, Abigail. Now that the team is heading off to make the long-awaited Ready or Not sequel, we know that not only will Weaving reprise her leading role as Grace, but that Abigail alum, Kathryn Newton, will also join the cast.

Over the weekend at SXSW, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff caught up with Newton’s fellow Abigail co-star, Kevin Durand, while chatting with the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes actor ahead of the world premiere of his upcoming movie, Clown in a Cornfield. Switching lanes from one horror movie to another, Nemiroff questioned Durand about his possible appearance in Ready or Not 2. Revealing that he “Big time” wanted to be part of the follow-up, five years in the making, Durand told Nemiroff,

“I reached out. I was like, ‘Hey, guys. What’s going on? I heard Kathryn’s coming up. What’s happening?’ My agent was like, ‘You know, there’s a part in there that could be right,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll just wait and see if they say anything.’”

So, was that part the perfect role for Durand? Unfortunately, it sounds like we’ll never know, as the actor added,

“They didn’t say anything. But I love them so much, and I’m going to see them because I’ll be shooting up there anyway.”

There’s Always Next Time