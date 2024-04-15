The Big Picture Radio Silence plans to continue one of their most popular horror stories with a sequel to Ready or Not, promising a thrilling follow-up to the first film.

The filmmakers are excited about the script for Ready or Not 2.

While details are still being kept under wraps, fans can expect to see Samara Weaving returning to the role of Grace for the sequel.

The filmmaking team known as Radio Silence isn’t ready to pull the plug on Ready or Not quite yet. According to Entertainment Weekly, directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin – along with their producing partner, Chad Villella – are gearing up for another Satan-infused horror film. Starring Samara Weaving, the film follows Grace, who thinks she's marrying into a lovely family. Of course, the family in question are actually all devil worshipers. But while their house may have burnt to the ground in the film's final minutes, Radio Silence promises more will come.

"It's getting figured out," Gillett said. "That's what we'll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out. What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f—ing banger of a sequel. And however it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it's happening. That movie is truly the love of our creative lives in a lot of ways."

Though Ready Or Not 2 is not necessarily confirmed, Radio Silence is committed to returning to the world of the incompetent le Domas family and their gaming empire. The directing team earned some goodwill for their Scream sequels, proving that even when it seems like your favorite horror franchises are done, there is still some gas left in the tank.

What Would A 'Ready Or Not' Sequel Look Like?

The few details that Radio Silence did reveal were promising. Weaving will apparently return to the role of Grace after appearing in Scream 6. And if it seems surprising that the story would continue with her, the filmmakers share that amazement.

"I don't think we knew after making it that there would be so much story left to tell," Gillett tells the outlet. For the doubters out there, it seems that these creatives have a solid plan, and this isn’t just a cash grab to get the band back together. If Grace is returning, viewers can expect to see her thrown into more horrific circumstances. After all, she did see that the Devil was real, and he exploded all her in-laws for not following the rules.

No one wants to see Grace suffer again, but perhaps the Devil has more plans for her. At the time of writing, there can only be speculation about what the new film will entail. Stay tuned at Collider for more news and until then, Ready Or Not is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

