While we now know them as the duo behind modern horror classics like the fifth and sixth installments in the Scream franchise and the Universal vampire flick, Abigail, back in 2019, the filmmaking team, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, were still relatively flying under the radar. All that would change with the release of the pair’s horror-comedy, Ready or Not, which also bolstered the career of its leading lady, Samara Weaving. Since Weaving’s character, Grace, survived a bloody and trauma-inducing night at the hands of her new hubby’s sadistic family, audiences have been eager for a follow-up. Finally, after years of speculation and patience, Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin recently revealed that Ready or Not 2 was in the works.

Since news of the sequel broke last fall, mum's been the word when it comes to what and when audiences can expect to see the movie, outside the recent news that Kathryn Newton is joining the film. And then there’s that pesky question of what exactly it will be about. Although she didn’t give us any direct answers about the film, Weaving did offer a promising update when asked by Perri Nemiroff during a recent installment of Collider Ladies Night. Confirming a production window, the Azrael star said, “We are filming soon. Really soon.”

Again, Weaving stayed tight-lipped when it comes to the plot of Ready or Not 2, but she certainly gave us a tease that sounds like Grace is in for another physically daunting, action-packed night of horror. Weaving joked about needing some extra relaxation behind the scenes, saying:

“I think I’m just going to have to get a lot of massages and a lot of Epsom salt baths, if you’re getting my drift. A lot of stretching. I think that’s going to be key if you catch my drift.”

What Happened In ‘Ready or Not’?