The Big Picture Radio Silence's latest project, Abigail, offers a reimagining of Dracula's Daughter with humor woven in.

Ready or Not put Radio Silence on the map, leading to a sequel and potential universe crossovers.

Fans can expect a small connection between Ready or Not and Abigail.

This weekend, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known collaboratively as Radio Silence, will drop their latest project. Titled Abigail, the movie is a reimagining of Universal’s 1936 feature, Dracula’s Daughter with a few updated twists. One of those twists is something that audiences can always expect to be woven into a Radio Silence-helmed movie - a smattering of comedy to offset the terror. While the duo made their first foray into filmmaking with a chapter in the anthology project, V/H/S, and worked on other titles, including Devil’s Due and Southbound, it was with their 2019 film, Ready or Not that they really picked up steam and let their specific brand of horror-comedy shine.

Starring Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie McDowell, and Mark O’Brien, Ready or Not centers on a young woman who unknowingly marries into a murderous family and finds herself hunted as their prey. The title fully put Radio Silence on the map and queued them up to take over the Scream franchise, which they steered over two installments. Now that Abigail is about to celebrate its opening night, and a Ready or Not 2 is on the way, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff wondered if there was any blending of universes between the productions.

Keen to give fans that connection that they so desperately crave, Bettinelli-Olpin said, “There is a portrait in the background of one of the scenes of Henry Czerny’s -- well, Henry Czerny’s ...” Gillett chimed in to continue, “It would be a grandfather. A great, great, great, great grandfather.” Solidifying the connection between movies, Bettinelli-Olpin added, “There is a little bit of a tie to the Ready or Not universe within the movie.”

Casting Crossovers

Along with the threads between different horror universes wrapping together, the directorial team also appreciates a good collaboration. In Scream VI, the opening scene featured a guest spot from Ready or Not star, Weaving and in Abigail, Scream (2022) and Scream VI star, Melissa Barrera leads a cast that also includes names such as Kathryn Newton (Lisa Frankenstein), Dan Stevens (Legion), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), Kevin Durand (Real Steel), William Catlett (Charm City Kings), and more.

What’s Going On With The ‘Ready or Not’ Sequel?

While both Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin aren’t giving too much information away as far as the plot is concerned, it’s expected that Weaving will reprise her role in the franchise’s second installment. Teasing what was already in the works for their ever-growing fandom, Gillett said, “There is a script that is an absolute f-ing banger of a sequel.”

You can check out Abigail in theaters this weekend. Learn everything there is to know about the vampire flick here and stay tuned for more info to come about the Ready or Not follow-up.