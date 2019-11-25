Learn How to Shoot a Crossbow with ‘Ready or Not’ Star Kristian Bruun

0

Have you seen Ready or Not? If the answer is no, you’ve missed one of the best horror movies of 2019. It’s a crazy creative spin on the game Hide and Seek starring Samara Weaving as Grace. She’s very ready to marry her fiancé Alex (Mark O’Brien), but the wedding comes with some complications because Alex is part of the Le Domas family. They own a board game empire and have a little tradition when welcoming someone new to the family; they insist on playing a wedding night game, and the game Grace randomly selects is a deadly game of Hide and Seek where the Le Domas clan hunts Grace down on their enormous estate armed with a variety of deadly weapons including guns, an axe …… and a crossbow.

Lucky for Grace, that crossbow is in the hands of someone who has no clue how to use it – Kristian Bruun’s Fitch Bradley. In attempt to improve upon the “how to shoot a crossbow” YouTube video Fitch watches in Ready or Not, we took Bruun to Swordplay LA in Burbank, California to learn a little something from someone who really does know how to shoot a crossbow, Tim Weske.

Check out the video at the top of this article to catch our crossbow lesson and a little friendly competition with our new sharp-shooting skills. Ready or Not arrives on digital on Tuesday, November 26th and if you prefer physical media, you’ll have that option too when the movie arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, December 3rd. If you couldn’t already tell, I can’t recommend Ready or Not enough but if you need even more convincing, check out Vinnie Mancuso’s glowing review of the film right here and then when you watch Ready or Not and become as obsessed with the Le Domas lore as we are, check out our spoiler conversation with Radio Silence on The Witching Hour over here.

Ready or Not also stars Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano, Elyse Levesque and Nicky Guadagni. You can check out the trailer for the film below: