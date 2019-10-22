‘Ready or Not’ Digital & Blu-ray Release Date, More Details Revealed

0

20th Century Fox has announced when Ready or Not will be released on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. The summer horror flick was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, a.k.a. the team known as Radio Silence. This film was a modest box office hit following its August 21 release, made for a $6 million budget but ultimately earning $28.7 million domestically and $52 million worldwide.

Ready or Not fans and newcomers alike will not have to wait long for this low-budget horror flick to finally arrive on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. According to 20th Century Fox, Ready or Not will be released on digital on November 6. Then, the movie will be released on Blu-ray and on DVD December 3. There’s a few extra goodies on the Ready or Not DVD and Blu-ray formats, including a commentary track featuring Radio Silence and the star of Ready or Not, Samara Weaving. It also looks like there will be an in-depth look at how the film came together and, because this is a horror movie with dashes of comedy throughout, a (hopefully) solid gag reel.

Ready or Not tells the story of Grace (Weaving), a young woman who marries Alex (Mark O’Brien), a member of the very wealthy Le Domas family, who have made their fortunes in board games. On Grace and Alex’s wedding night, the new bride is invited to participate in a game of hide-and-seek that quickly turns deadly as she soon learns she is being hunted by her new in-laws for some truly grim reasons. In addition to Weaving and O’Brien, Ready or Not‘s cast includes Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Adam Brody, Melanie Scrofano, and Kristian Bruun.

For more on Ready or Not, check our Collider’s own John Rocha’s interview with directors Radio Silence as they reveal the alternate ending that almost made it into the movie. Below, peep the special features on the Ready or Not DVD and Blu-ray:

Ready or Not DVD & BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:

Let the Games Begin: The Making of Ready or Not Part 1: A Devil’s Bargain Part 2: The Le Domas Name — A Family Brand Part 3: ’Til Death Do Us Part

