There’s no getting around it - meeting your partner’s family can be weird. Especially if you find that they’re cut from a completely different cloth. Such was the luck for Samara Weaving’s character, Grace, in Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s 2019 horror comedy, Ready or Not. Having grown up in the foster care system, Grace is thrilled to marry into her fiancée Alex’s (Mark O’Brien) tight-knit family. The Le Domases are as different from Grace in just about every way imaginable, living the life of the top 1% after having made their fortune in the sale of board games. But, the night of her wedding, Grace realizes she’s made a huge mistake as she becomes the sacrifice for the family’s devil-worshiping ritual. Coming to her senses, Grace realizes that her only shot at survival is to make it through the night without being captured by the bloodthirsty and desperate Le Domas family.

While Weaving undoubtedly steals the show as the mind-blowingly horrified Grace, there are also plenty of other standout performances that make Ready or Not a must-watch. The film also features Adam Brody (The O.C.) in the role of Alex’s brother, Daniel, a character that will keep audiences guessing until the end. And a performance from comedy legend Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day) as the family’s matriarch, Becky, really brings the unhinged energy of the Le Domas household to an entirely different level.

The Legacy of ‘Ready or Not’

A box office hit, Ready or Not raked in an impressive $57.6 million worldwide and sits on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% approval rating, marking it Certified Fresh. Although they had previously delivered audiences copious amounts of terror in Southbound, Devil’s Due, and V/H/S, Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin, known collectively as Radio Silence, knocked it out of the park with Ready or Not. The horror comedy established their tone as writers and directors and opened the doors for them to move forward on other projects like 2022’s Scream, its follow-up Scream VI, and Abigail.

Because of audiences' undying love for Ready or Not, a sequel has long been talked about being on the way with plans appearing to be in the works. At this stage in the game, Weaving has commented that she’s more than interested in reprising her role as Grace and the Radio Silence dudes promised that - while they may not be the directors for the film - the follow-up already has a “f---ing banger” script.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information regarding Ready or Not 2 and tune into Hulu on October 1 to stream the original.