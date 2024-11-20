Word must be spreading about its recently announced sequel, as Ready or Not pandemonium has broken out around the world. Right now, according to FlixPatrol, the horror comedy is on Netflix’s Top 10 chart in more than 60 countries - you read that right, over 60! Featuring an unforgettable performance by Samara Weaving (Azrael), in the movie that would fully illuminate the star and mark her down as a modern-day scream queen, the film has found itself on a path of global domination. While we certainly can’t list all the countries here, locations like Australia, Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Kenya, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Panama, and Venezuela are tuning in to the bloody good time courtesy of co-directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Known collectively as Radio Silence, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett were long in the business, that is that of the show. The pair previously teamed up for an installment in the horror anthology franchise, 2012’s V/H/S, and would later put out Devil’s Due and Southbound, before taking the world by storm with the 2019 Searchlight film, Ready or Not. After the success of the horror comedy, the duo were given the incredible chance to bring a beloved genre franchise back from the dead with 2022’s Scream.

It had been more than a decade since the fourth installment in the Wes Craven-helmed film series graced our screens, and many thought that with the passing of the legendary director, we’d never have another meet-cute with Ghostface. That all changed when the pair stood behind not just the fifth installment but also the sixth. Although they’ve moved on from Woodsboro, they're still making hilarious horror, having most recently dropped the Universal feature, Abigail, last spring.

What’s ‘Ready or Not’ About, and Why Do People Love It?

In Ready or Not, Weaving stars as Grace, a young woman with no family who thinks she’s about to marry into the family of her dreams. On the evening of her wedding, Grace comes to find that her betrothed, Mark O’Brien’s Alex Le Domas, has been harboring a dark secret about his flesh and blood. The Le Domas family has long been in the business of board games, making their fortune from the industry. But to hang onto their status and wealth, they must pay a hefty price and that’s where Grace comes in, as she’ll be the ritual sacrifice for the unit to hold onto their standing. The movie also features performances from Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell, Henry Czerny, and more.

As for why people love Ready or Not, it’s anyone’s guess really. Perhaps it’s Weaving’s stellar performance when she realizes she’ll need to save herself, or the perfectly timed jokes written into an all-around nightmare-fueled story. Whatever it is, it’s bringing in Netflix audiences by droves.

