‘Ready Player Two’ Synopsis Hints at More Pop-Culture Nostalgia to Save the World

Ready Player One was a bestselling novel and even reached the dizzying highs of being adapted into a movie by Steven Spielberg. That’s impressive for a book with a solid structure (find the three keys to save a digital world) and an irritating amount of 80s nostalgia devoid of any insight into what that pop culture means beyond mindless consumption.

But a hit is a hit, so naturally author Ernest Cline has written a sequel, Ready Player Two, and now he’s released the official synopsis [via EW]:

Unexpected Quest Two Worlds at Stake Are you ready? Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday’s contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday’s vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous — and addictive — than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle, and a new quest — a last Easter egg from Halliday, hinting at a mysterious prize. And an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival awaits, one who’ll kill millions to get what he wants. Wade’s life and the future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance. Lovingly nostalgic and wildly original as only Ernest Cline could conceive it, Ready Player Two takes us on another imaginative, fun, action-packed adventure through his beloved virtual universe, and jolts us thrillingly into the future once again.

That sounds…the same? Like the only added stakes here is that the real world could be impacted by some new quest, but again it’s Wade Watts on a quest to find an Easter egg that will probably test his pop culture knowledge. Maybe instead of reading this sequel, you could check out Neil Postman’s Amusing Ourselves to Death.

If you’re interested in Ready Player Two, it hits shelves on November 24th.