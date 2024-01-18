The Big Picture In a world with a shortage of men, a government-sponsored game show called Ready, Set, Love allows women to compete for the affection of the few available men.

Day, an ordinary woman, unexpectedly joins the competition and sparks fly when she meets the most sought-after male contestant, Son.

As the series unfolds, Day and Son discover that there may be hidden threats to their love and the world as they know it.

Can the pursuit of love be achieved through playing a "simple" game? Netflix's upcoming Thai romantic comedy Ready, Set, Love, set in a surrealistic world where the availability of the male species is at a premium, shows what it looks like when a whole nation is seeking love via a game. Ahead of its premiere on February 15, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming series.

The trailer opens in a world battling an epidemic of sorts, however, wherein epidemics normally spell the death of many, this one attacks and shrinks the male population. Aside from the drastic decline in testosterone-fueled humans walking the planet, there has also been a significant dropoff in the number of males being born. The outcome — a world where women significantly outnumber men. However, out of this tragedy comes a government-sponsored game show called "Ready, Set, Love” where women compete for the affection of the few men available. In this world, men are viewed as "national treasures" and cared for by the state. Any woman seeking to win any of the gentlemen would ultimately have to participate in the show.

As the trailer progresses, we meet Day (Kemisara “Belle” Paladesh), an ordinary woman, who is unexpectedly granted the opportunity to participate in the competition. Despite being uninspired and disinterested at first, Day's participation sees her cross paths with the most sought-after male on the show, Son, and as you guessed — sparks fly. Setting aside the bright and bubbly setting that makes up this game show, and beyond its many testing rounds, Day and Son soon begin to realize that perhaps there is more than meets the eye in this tale of love and what is hidden beneath the surface may prove a threat to the world as they know it and their new-found love.

Who Are the Participants in 'Ready, Set, Love'?

Image via Netflix

The cast of this romantic comedy alongside Paladesh's Day includes Pongtiwat “Blue” Tangwancharoen as Son, Trisanu “Man” Soranun and Nichapalak “Lilly” Thongkham. The call sheet also includes Natthaweeranuch Thongmee, Panadda Wongphudee️️, Trisanu Soranun, and Jaytiya Naiwattanakul among others. Known for his work on romantic comedies, Ready, Set, Love is directed by Yanyong Kuruangkura. With credits that include Mother Gamer and App War, Kuruangkura while speaking about Ready, Set, Love shared his inspiration behind the six-episode series.

“I like to come up with plots that revolve around the what-ifs,” he says. “The current trend of the female population surpassing males is an interesting topic that can be explored in many fun ways, which I’ve made into a rom-com series so that it’s more accessible.”

So, who will win? Who will find the perfect match? Ready, Set, Love premieres February 15 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below: