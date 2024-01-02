The Big Picture Zadia kept her connection with Cam throughout Ready to Love, even though he had hesitations about commitment.

Cam suggested Zadia date other people, but she chose to keep him for another week.

Cam gives Zadia a parting gift in the reunion and hopes they can remain friends.

Ready to Love: Make a Move was a successful spin-off for Will Packer and the OWN network, but the women on the show didn't fare any better in love than they did in their original seasons of the show. Out of her four cast mates, Zadia was the only one who kept her "keeper" around for the entire six-week period and appeared to connect with New Orleans resident Cam Knowles. Zadia and Cam had an obvious physical attraction from their very first interaction and the two ended up spending the night together on their first date. Zadia denied anything happened on the date, but from that first night, she only had eyes for the tall, handsome pharmacist and photographer with an easy-going personality and quick intellect. Matchmaker Tamica Lee, attempted to help Zadia navigate her feelings, but she was unable to convince Zadia to date anyone but Cam.

Although Zadia kept Cam around, the couple faced constant issues about time and commitment. Cam was clear about focusing on his career more than a relationship and, although it wasn't necessarily what Zadia wanted to hear, she continued to choose him every week. As a start-up entrepreneur, Cam was focused on building financial security for himself and admitted he didn't have a lot of extra time to commit to a relationship. When the couple addressed the distance issue, Cam was very clear that he had no plans to leave New Orleans to relocate to DC any time soon. Zadia was firmly stuck on Cam, even after her BFF Kamil showed up to meet him and refused to give the relationship her blessing. Zadia insisted there was something special there that kept her returning to Cam time after time, even though he continued verbalizing his hesitancy to move forward. Cam's hesitancy grew with each week until it comes to a head at the reunion when he offers Zadia clarity on their future.

Zadia Felt Her Connection With Cam Was The Strongest Option for Her On RTL: Make a Move

Image via OWN

During a conversation mid-way through the season, Cam encouraged Zadia to date other people because he knew he wasn't in a position to give her what she wanted in a relationship. Zadia took Cam's suggestion with a grain of salt, concluding the episode by choosing to keep him for yet another week. The conversations about Cam's availability would rear their head in every single episode, including the finale, in which Zadia decided to stay open to a potential relationship with Cam because she appreciated their chemistry. As a nice guy, Cam finished first, but critics of the show suggested he shouldn't have played nice for so long because he wasn't true to himself.

Fast-forward to the reunion and Cam seems unwilling to play the game any longer. In this exclusive clip from OWN, Cam gives Zadia a parting gift and says he hopes they can remain friends.

Ready to Love: Make a Move reunion part 2 will air on the OWN Network, Friday, January 5th at 8PM EST. Episodes can be streamed on OWN. Watch the exclusive clip above.

Watch On OWN