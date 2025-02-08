Will Packer and the OWN network have already scored with the new season of Ready to Love Philly as all eyes are on the city of brotherly love preparing for a possible Super Bowl win. Fans have expressed frustration at the new season of the reality dating series taking so long to return, but their patience will be rewarded with a surprise wedding in the premiere episode of the Philly premiere. Ready to Love host comedian Tommy Miles will officiate a wedding for one of the most controversial couples in the franchise.

Kamil and Cornelius met in 2021 on the fourth season of Ready to Love hosted by Washington DC. Cornelius, an engineer, modeled on the side and was deeply committed to his Christian beliefs. Kamil was a teacher working on her doctoral degree, and also prioritized her religious foundation. The two were instantly attracted to one another, but ended up dealing with drama initiated by cast mates attempting to throw doubt on their connection. Kamil and Cornelius made the difficult decision to leave the process early in an effort to give their love a shot in the real world outside cameras and the spotlight. The two admit their journey hasn't been an easy one, but because they were both genuinely ready for a relationship, their love was able to withstand critical fans and the competitive nature of the cast. Three years after they met on the show, Cornelius proposed and Kamil accepted his proposal. RTL producers believe their relationship is proof that the formula used on the show can work for singles that accept the opportunity with a pure heart.

'Ready to Love' Has a Formula for Success

The new season of Ready to Love separates the series from the many other dating reality shows by focusing on proof that the formula can work if taken seriously. While many other dating reality shows continue to fall short with real connections, Ready to Love boasts at least five couples who have remained together after their season. DC couple Joy and Clifton are also married and currently star on Love & Marriage: DC. The couple recently sat down with Carlos King to share how they've been able to keep their relationship sacred after meeting on television. After officiating the ceremony for Kami and Cornelius, Tommy turns his attention to the new Philly singles. He instructs the men and women to take the process seriously and to be prepared to let go of their independence if they find love.